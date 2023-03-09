Ethic Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Ethic Inc. lowered its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in InMode were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 0.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,103 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in InMode by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 109,808 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in InMode by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in InMode by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 18,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

INMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $33.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.11. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $42.46.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

