Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 9,887 Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Smith & Nephew during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 406.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 44.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SNN opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.03. Smith & Nephew plc has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $34.12.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNN shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.03) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.04) to GBX 1,480 ($17.80) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

