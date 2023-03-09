Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POWI. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Power Integrations by 42.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 24,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 101,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 141,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 33,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,499 shares of company stock worth $3,651,059 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Power Integrations Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $98.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 25.94%.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

