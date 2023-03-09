5,191 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 96,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,743,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,237,000 after buying an additional 383,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

Webster Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Webster Financial stock opened at $49.30 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

