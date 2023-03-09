Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 40.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,760 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,045,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,460,000 after acquiring an additional 327,918 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 994,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 174,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 324.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 144,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,160,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,766,000 after acquiring an additional 89,067 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MTX opened at $60.87 on Thursday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sidoti lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Brett Argirakis sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $55,647.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,694 shares in the company, valued at $942,110.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rocky Motwani bought 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.82 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,994.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.