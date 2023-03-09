Ethic Inc. Buys 8,241 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,157 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in ADT by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,549,000 after purchasing an additional 196,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ADT by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after acquiring an additional 447,358 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in ADT in the third quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s payout ratio is 73.69%.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

