Ethic Inc. Takes $246,000 Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Ovintiv
In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ovintiv Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of OVV opened at $41.59 on Thursday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.27 and a 1-year high of $63.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Ovintiv Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.
About Ovintiv
Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.
