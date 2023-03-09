Ethic Inc. Buys 777 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after buying an additional 3,052,907 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Equinor ASA by 47.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,930 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,294,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,969,000 after purchasing an additional 55,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,188,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,084,000 after purchasing an additional 63,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

EQNR stock opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

Featured Articles

