Ethic Inc. Buys Shares of 10,257 Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 155,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.63. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.83.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

