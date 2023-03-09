Ethic Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 266.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 78.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Toro in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $113.26 on Thursday. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $71.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 in the last three months. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

