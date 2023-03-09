3,985 Shares in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Black Knight by 4.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,997,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,041,000 after purchasing an additional 813,745 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Knight by 11.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Black Knight by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after purchasing an additional 740,142 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Black Knight by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,176,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,214,000 after purchasing an additional 148,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.9% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,155,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,005,000 after acquiring an additional 117,985 shares during the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $61.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.24. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $79.78. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Black Knight

BKI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.