Ethic Inc. Reduces Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Ethic Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $147.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.74. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -24.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.00.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

