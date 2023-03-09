1,538 Shares in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,190,000 after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 11.9% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 381,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,188,000 after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the second quarter valued at $59,519,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in FTI Consulting by 169.3% during the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 281,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,592,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total transaction of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.77, for a total value of $375,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,082.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 14,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total transaction of $2,696,997.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,194,419.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,591. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting Trading Down 0.5 %

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

FCN stock opened at $180.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.09 and a twelve month high of $190.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

