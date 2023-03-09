Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after buying an additional 597,587 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,824,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,894,000 after buying an additional 401,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,850,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after buying an additional 53,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,149,000 after buying an additional 771,322 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Insider Transactions at DISH Network

In related news, Director James Defranco bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Stock Performance

DISH Network stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.93.

DISH Network Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.