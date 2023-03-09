Ethic Inc. Buys 260 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

RSG opened at $127.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.53 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

