Ethic Inc. Buys 1,224 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,391 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Community Bank System by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Community Bank System by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Community Bank System Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.63. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.63 and a 1 year high of $73.61.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.60 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 11.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 50.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Community Bank System news, Director Brian R. Ace sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $251,119.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,685.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

