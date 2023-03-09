Ethic Inc. Grows Stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 983 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.64.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

