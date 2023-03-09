Ethic Inc. Decreases Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Splunk during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPLK opened at $99.63 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $150.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.97 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

