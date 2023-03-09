Ethic Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Ethic Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 134.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $52.75 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.71 and a 52 week high of $94.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAS. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Hasbro from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

About Hasbro

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.