1,175 Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,181 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,743,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $477,135,000 after acquiring an additional 113,705 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 625,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,185,000 after acquiring an additional 149,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 507,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,958,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $324.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 196.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.65.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.