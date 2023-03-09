Ethic Inc. Invests $274,000 in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in ChampionX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 109,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 17.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 694,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,014,000 after purchasing an additional 104,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of CHX opened at $30.21 on Thursday. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49.

ChampionX Increases Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $985.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from ChampionX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Paul E. Mahoney sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $36,640.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,749,042.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About ChampionX

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

