UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 1,081.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMB Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $86.17 on Thursday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $76.97 and a 52-week high of $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,192,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $914,600 in the last 90 days. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

Featured Articles

