Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 194.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 79.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Down 2.6 %

PTEN stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on PTEN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.05.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.