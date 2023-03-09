1,975 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.78.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TT opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

