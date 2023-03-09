Ethic Inc. Makes New Investment in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Biohaven by 55.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after acquiring an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BHVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Biohaven Price Performance

Biohaven Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80. Biohaven Ltd. has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $959.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

