CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS.

CarParts.com Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $6.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.94. CarParts.com has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jim Barnes acquired 24,600 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,552.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,573.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

PRTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on CarParts.com from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on CarParts.com from $7.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of CarParts.com to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

