Amgen Inc. (AMGN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $2.13 on June 8th

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 2.13 per share by the medical research company on Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%.

Amgen has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amgen has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amgen to earn $19.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.7%.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $228.43 on Thursday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $223.30 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $250.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.06.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Featured Stories

