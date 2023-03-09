Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber Acquires 509 Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP) Stock

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (ASX:DMP – Get Rating) insider Ursula (Uschi) Schreiber purchased 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$49.00 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,941.00 ($16,738.93).
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.65.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.674 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 87.10%.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.
Featured Stories
