James E. Hanson II Purchases 1,400 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Stock

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) Director James E. Hanson II bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $88.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 655,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 293,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 83,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 80.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

