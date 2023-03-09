Keenan Michael Conder Sells 1,724 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $28,566.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,685.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,007 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $15,507.80.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $42.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 98.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $40.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 315.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 281,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 214,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SQN Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 1,121,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,161,000 after buying an additional 110,229 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

Featured Articles

