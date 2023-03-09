Robin Tomasello Sells 1,744 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) CAO Robin Tomasello sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total value of $28,898.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 162,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,694,248.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SentinelOne Price Performance
Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $15.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.50. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $42.84.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of SentinelOne
Analyst Ratings Changes
S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.08.
SentinelOne Company Profile
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.
