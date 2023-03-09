Catherine (Kate) Hill Purchases 89,688 Shares of Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA) Stock

Artrya Limited (ASX:AYA – Get Rating) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill bought 89,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.35 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,121.74 ($20,887.07).

Artrya Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 18.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Artrya Company Profile

Artrya Limited operates as a medical technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to identify patients at risk of coronary artery disease. It offers Salix, a cloud-based software that uses its AI to automate the detection of coronary artery disease from coronary computed tomography angiography.

