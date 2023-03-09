Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Buys $35,295.50 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WSR opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 67.61%.

WSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

