Insider Buying: Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Director Buys $35,295.50 in Stock

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $35,295.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
Shares of WSR opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.58. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $13.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.
Whitestone REIT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is 67.61%.
About Whitestone REIT
Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
