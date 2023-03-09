Monash IVF Group Limited (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

Monash IVF Group Limited (ASX:MVF – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Monash IVF Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
Monash IVF Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.35.
Monash IVF Group Company Profile
