Foxtons Group plc (FOXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foxtons Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 42.33 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.07.
Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group
In other Foxtons Group news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,303.03). 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.
Featured Articles
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.