Foxtons Group plc (FOXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foxtons Group’s previous dividend of $0.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:FOXT opened at GBX 42.33 ($0.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £128.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,100.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.67. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 27.05 ($0.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 47.80 ($0.57). The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 36.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.07.

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Foxtons Group

In other Foxtons Group news, insider Chris Hough acquired 60,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £25,200 ($30,303.03). 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.48) price target on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.