TerraCom Limited to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.08 (ASX:TER)

TerraCom Limited (ASX:TER – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th.

TerraCom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Insider Activity at TerraCom

In related news, insider Danny McCarthy 733,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. Company insiders own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TerraCom

TerraCom Limited engages in the exploration and extraction of coal in Australia and South Africa. The company explores for hard and soft coking, thermal, and PCI coal. Its flagship property is the Blair Athol coal mine located in Clermont, Queensland. The company also holds interests in the Northern Galilee project comprising the Hughenden and the Pentland properties covering an area of approximately 2,160 square kilometers; the Clyde Park project that covers an area of approximately 133 square kilometers located in the Galilee Basin, Queensland; and the Springsure project covering an area of approximately 1,178 square kilometers located in the Central-Western Bowen basin coal mining district, Queensland.

