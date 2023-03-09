Origin Enterprises plc (OGN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Origin Enterprises stock opened at GBX 4.25 ($0.05) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13. Origin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.96.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

