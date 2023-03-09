STV Group plc (STVG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.40 on May 26th

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.40 ($0.09) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

STV Group stock opened at GBX 288.14 ($3.46) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 279.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 235 ($2.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 351.75 ($4.23). The company has a market capitalization of £134.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.85 and a beta of 0.02.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research report on Tuesday.

In other STV Group news, insider Aki Mandhar purchased 3,754 shares of STV Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £9,722.86 ($11,691.75). Company insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, Studios, and Other segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

