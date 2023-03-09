Super Retail Group Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.34 (ASX:SUL)

Super Retail Group Limited (ASX:SUL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.41, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

In related news, insider Anthony Heraghty sold 53,000 shares of Super Retail Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$13.46 ($9.03), for a total transaction of A$713,274.00 ($478,707.38). 32.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Super Retail Group Limited engages in the retail of auto, sports, and outdoor leisure products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers automotive parts and accessories, handyman items, and tools and equipment, and marine and motorbike products, including batteries, car care products, exterior accessories, hand and power tools, in-car navigation systems, in-car stereo equipment, lighting and electrical products, oils, filters and additives, outdoor equipment and accessories, seat covers and interior accessories, spare parts, paints and panels, and performance products.

