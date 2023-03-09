Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Just Group Trading Down 0.9 %
LON:JUST opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.14) on Thursday. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.25. The firm has a market cap of £981.76 million, a P/E ratio of -560.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).
Just Group Company Profile
Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.
Read More
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.