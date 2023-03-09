Just Group plc (LON:JUST) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.23 Per Share

Just Group plc (LON:JUST – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Just Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:JUST opened at GBX 94.40 ($1.14) on Thursday. Just Group has a 52 week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 98.80 ($1.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 74.25. The firm has a market cap of £981.76 million, a P/E ratio of -560.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54.

JUST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 115 ($1.38) to GBX 120 ($1.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Just Group from GBX 124 ($1.49) to GBX 125 ($1.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Just Group from GBX 100 ($1.20) to GBX 115 ($1.38) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 127.86 ($1.54).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

