Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.50 on June 23rd

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Keller Group Stock Performance

LON:KLR opened at GBX 745 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 797.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.14 million, a PE ratio of 820.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 589 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($10.52).

Get Keller Group alerts:

About Keller Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services. It also provides solutions, such as containment, excavation support, stabilization, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilisation, remediation, and monitoring, as well as bearing capacity.

Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.