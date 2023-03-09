Keller Group plc (KLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 24.50 on June 23rd

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.29) per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Keller Group’s previous dividend of $13.20. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Keller Group Stock Performance
LON:KLR opened at GBX 745 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 797.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 727.96. The firm has a market capitalization of £542.14 million, a PE ratio of 820.65, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.43. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 589 ($7.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 875 ($10.52).
About Keller Group
Recommended Stories
- REV Group Hits A Wall Despite Results And Outlook
- Oil Tankers In Buy Range After Breaking Out Of Bases
- United Natural Foods Under Delivered…Did the Market Overreact?
- 10 Best Consumer Staples ETFs
- Can Cricut Stock Jump Higher In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Keller Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keller Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.