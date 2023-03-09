CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barrington Research from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CRA International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 4th.

CRA International Price Performance

CRA International stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. CRA International has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $128.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 24.37%.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $111,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CRA International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,952,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CRA International by 29.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 49.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CRA International by 30.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 63,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

