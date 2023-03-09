Equities Analysts Set Expectations for CTI BioPharma Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note issued on Monday, March 6th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CTI BioPharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for CTI BioPharma’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 million. CTI BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 5,105.50% and a negative net margin of 172.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS.

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.7 %

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CTIC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of CTIC opened at $4.67 on Thursday. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.61.

Insider Activity at CTI BioPharma

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CTI BioPharma news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 84,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $508,944.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,440 shares in the company, valued at $176,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James K. Fong sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,021 shares of company stock worth $1,783,243. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTIC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,026 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CTI BioPharma by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,598,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,405,000 after purchasing an additional 707,804 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,669,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,193 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,854,000 after buying an additional 409,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in CTI BioPharma by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 3,612,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after acquiring an additional 907,866 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

