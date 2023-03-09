Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $109,592.86 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $109,592.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Grocery Outlet Stock Performance
Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- Zymeworks Offers Hope for More than Just Long-Term Investors
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.