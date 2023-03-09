Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $109,592.86 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Steven K. Wilson sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $109,592.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,356,402.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

About Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,362,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,718,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

