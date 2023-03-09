GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Sells $243,395.12 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $243,395.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,985.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $379,648.06.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $76.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 93.48% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on GoDaddy from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoDaddy by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after buying an additional 90,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 2,399,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,921,000 after buying an additional 359,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

