Got Guaranteed Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $162,652.22 (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Got Guaranteed has a market capitalization of $77.60 million and approximately $162,652.22 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00428395 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,273.22 or 0.28956696 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

