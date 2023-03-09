First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Citigroup

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on FWRG. TD Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.11.
First Watch Restaurant Group Price Performance
NASDAQ FWRG opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.34 million, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.