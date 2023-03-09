CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $126,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 51,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $5,476,433.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 930,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,862,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.