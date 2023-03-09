CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Are Korn Ferry’s Results a Canary in the Employment Coal Mine?
- META Platforms May See its Biggest Opening Yet for New Highs
- Penny Stock Vinco Ventures Could Be Big Winner
- Is Chip Design Specialist Synopsys A Gem Hiding In Plain Sight?
- Should You Park Some Capital with Casey’s General Stores?
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.