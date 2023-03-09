Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.50.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.