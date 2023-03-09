Guggenheim Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $147.00 target price on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.50.
CrowdStrike Price Performance
CRWD stock opened at $128.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of -163.19 and a beta of 1.02. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $32,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
