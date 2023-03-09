Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scholar Rock Holding Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SRRK. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SRRK opened at $9.98 on Thursday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $15.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 10.60.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS.

Insider Transactions at Scholar Rock

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus acquired 48,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares in the company, valued at $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 47,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Scholar Rock by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Scholar Rock by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

See Also

